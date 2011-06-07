E3 2011: Battlefield 3 trailer shows Thunder Run's mass tank battles

[bcvideo id="980676308001"]

EA have just posted super-duper-mega high-res footage of the 'Thunder Run' tank battle level, as seen in their E3 conference yesterday. It's worth turning it to 1080p, cranking your headphones up, and asking a loved one to sit with a hairdryer aimed at your face to get the full desert warfare experience. And you'll be pleased to hear the entire Battlefield 3 demo was conducted on a PC: probably the reason the game looks good enough to give you a nasty case of the war flashbacks.