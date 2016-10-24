Battlefield 1 patch 1.02 fixes crashes, freezing, and controller bugs

The latest update to Battlefield 1 fixes a number of freeze and crash issues, clears up a button problem with Xbox One controllers on the PC, takes care of some graphical issues, and also eliminates a problem that would occasionally cause the game to crash upon exit. The full patch notes are posted on the Battlefield forums, but for your convenience you can just give 'em a look down below.
Here's what's happened:
General:
- Fix for one common and one uncommon client crash.
- Fixed a potential soft freeze in single player campaign connected to AI.
- Fixed an issue where players experienced getting stuck in the globe screen when cancelling matchmaking.
- Fixed an issue when trying to join multiple servers.
- Fixed an issue where players experienced weapon skins not being removed when scrapping items.
- Fixed an issue where players were missing “The Insider” Dog Tag.
- Tweaked calculations of values in End of Round.
- Fixed issue where Class Rank was incorrect. (Note: This fix may result in players going down in Class Rank to the correct rank. In this scenario, any unlocks purchased at a higher and incorrect rank will not be lost.)
- PC: Fixed an occasional crash when a user shutdown the game.
- PC: Fixed an issue where players experienced troubles with A and X button functionality on PC while using an Xbox One controller.
- PC: Fixed an issue where players experienced crashing while closing the client during streaming installation.
- Xbox One: Fix for the "Trench Raider" Dog Tag not unlocking on Xbox One.
UI:
- Fixed two issues in the “Through Mud and Blood” War Story where no new objectives would appear.
- Fixed an issue where players experienced wrong info in loading screen.
- Fixed an issue where players were missing the Dog Tag counter.
- Fixed an issue where English text would appear for players in non-English regions.
- Fixed an issue where players experienced a placeholder image when opening the Operations menu for the first time.
- PC: Fixed an issue where players were missing an option to display controller button prompts.
- Fixed an issue where players experienced End of Round screen not loading.
Graphics:
- Fixed a crash related to soldier animation.
- Fixed a graphical glitch when exiting a War Story and going to the main menu.
- Fixed an issue where players experienced player icon overlapping while matchmaking on console.
- PC: Temporal anti-aliasing is now the default anti-aliasing mode on medium graphics quality.
- PC: Fix for a graphical issue causing artifacts in shadows.
And it looks like Shaun got his wish: There's no mention of the psychedelic disco tornado zeppelin glitch in the patch notes, meaning that the sky will continue to blaze bizarrely for a little while longer.