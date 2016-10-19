Battlefield 1 server rental prices revealed

Last week, EA revealed it is handling Battlefield 1's server rental process exclusively without help from third-party companies. "Since the servers come from the same provider, it will give everyone the same uniform experience," said EA, and while this doesn't really affect users logistically, the publisher failed to mention how much server rentals will cost.

In a blog post featured on the game's forums, EA and DICE have now revealed the game's server rental prices for both PC and PS4 and Xbox One consoles—with PC players expected to stump up more when the programme rolls out at some point next month.

The prices and rental time periods are as follows:

PC

1 day: $2.99

7 days: $11.99

30 days: $42.99

90 days: $99.99

180 days: $149.99

PlayStation 4/Xbox One

1 day: $1.99

7 days: $7.99

30 days: $26.99

90 days: $64.99

180 days: $99.99

Concerningly, it doesn't appear that you'll be able to kick or ban players from servers you own, at least at launch. As the EA blog reads: "One of the top requested features if [sic] the Kick/Ban feature. We hear you and are working on rolling that out after the launch of the [Rental Server Program]."

As it stands, it's not clear what features players can expect, nor is pricing besides USD. We've reached out to EA for comment and will update as and when we hear back.