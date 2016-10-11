All Battlefield 1 rental servers will be operated by EA

Battlefield 1 will support private and public server rental, but unlike in the past, EA will not rely on third-party companies to provide them. The publisher made the announcement earlier this week on the Battlefield website, where it specified that the rent-a-server program will start rolling out following the game's launch later this month.

Not much will change from the user's end, though support will now be handled entirely by EA. "First off, we will be able to secure the quality of the actual hardware," the announcement reads.

"Since the servers come from the same provider, it will give everyone the same uniform experience. Furthermore, if you have questions or need help, you will be able to reach out to EA Support directly instead of third party support."

The announcement also indicates that certain game modes may not be available on rental servers at launch. "We might restrict number of game modes available at launch and gradually enable them based on feedback and other circumstances, but you can expect that we’ll keep adding customization options and UI design throughout 2016."

Battlefield 1 releases October 21.