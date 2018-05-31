Battle Princess Madelyn, the game co-created by a 7-year-old, has a new trailer

Last year, I spoke to Christopher Obritsch—the indie developer whose boss is his seven-year-old daughter. Battle Princess Madelyn is a retro sidescrolling Ghouls 'N Ghosts throwback that features fantastical worlds, towering boss battles, and young Maddi Obritsch in its star role.

It's now got an extended gameplay trailer with an animated intro sequence, undead armies, a barrage of throwing knives, a cute dog ghost companion, and level one's end-of-stage nemesis. That is one big skeleton. Observe:

"Battle Princess Madelyn is a game that follows the journey of a young knight in training, Madelyn, and her ghostly pet dog, Fritzy," says developer Causal Bit Games. "They set out on a journey to save her kingdom and her family from the clutches of an evil wizard.

"Set in the vein of classic Ghouls N' Ghosts and Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon's Trap, the instantly classic and familiar gameplay will transport old-school gamers back to their heyday, and the self-adjusting difficulty will allow for even the most novice of gamer to pick up and play!"

Battle Princess Madelyn is without a hard launch date, but is "coming soon", as per its Steam page. Check out our previous coverage over here, and have a gander at these new screens: