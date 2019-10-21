Batman: Arkham Legacy is the next Batman game, according to prominent leaker

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The next Batman game will be called Batman: Arkham Legacy, if a previously reliable leaker is correct. Twitter user @New_WabiSabi, who predicted a swathe of E3 2019 rumours and has reportedly been threatened with legal action by Nintendo for their leaks, Tweeted the details earlier today.

Well, you could hardly call them "details," but at least two interesting rumours can be gleaned from the leaker: The game will be called Batman: Arkham Legacy, and some or all of the Batman family will be playable. It makes sense: an ensemble of heroes, all with different abilities, upgrade trees and costumes, is very much the zeitgeist at the moment.

Here are the tweets:

The stuff about the playable family seems to be legitOctober 21, 2019

WB Games Montreal dropped a series of teases for a new Batman game in September, which led many to believe that a reveal was imminent. The most likely setting for that reveal, Sony's September State of Play, came and went with not a caped superhero in sight.

The studio has been perfectly silent since then, which is strange, because the activity seemed to suggest a reveal would come in days, not months. There's no question that a Batman game is in development, but when exactly we'll see it, is still a damn good question.