Batman: Arkham Knight performance patch due "in the next few weeks"

When Warner Brothers pulled Arkham Knight from sale it brecame clear that the PC port would require some heavy, time-consuming renovation. All's been mostly quiet since then, until today's news of an incoming interim patch for Arkham Knight owners, designed to target the most extreme performance problems and expand the graphics options.

The patch is currently "in testing". If it works, "expect to issue the patch in the next few weeks".

VG247 catches sight of the announcement post on the Warner Bros forums describing the update. We can expect...

-Reduced frame rate hitches

-Optimized system memory and VRAM usage

-Improved performance on all GPUs (requires the latest drivers)

o Min Spec AMD GPU is once again the Radeon HD 7870 2GB

-More Robust In-Game Settings, including:

o Added the ability to change settings for Max FPS to 30/60/90

o Added toggles for Motion Blur, Chromatic Aberration, and Film Grain

o Added a “High” Texture Resolution value

o Added Texture Filtering option

o Added an Adaptive V-Sync option (NVIDIA only)

o Added VRAM Usage Meter

o Added Mouse Sensitivity Slider & Mouse Smoothing Option

-Fixed low resolution texture bugs

-Fixed hitches when running on mechanical hard drives (HDD)

While our first priority is fixing the issues listed above, the team is continuing to work on the following:

-Skipping the boot up splash screens

-DLC/Season Pass content

-Additional updates such as Photo Mode

Did you buy a copy of Arkham Knight at launch? If so, are you waiting until a bunch of patches like this one have been deployed, or have you fought through the stutters to the end already? If you haven't bought Arkham Knight yet, will you when it goes back on sale, hopefully later this year?