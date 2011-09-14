Batman: Arkham City Catwoman DLC revealed in official strategy guide

[bcvideo id="1036898187001"]

A Gamestop description of the Batman: Arkham City official strategy guide, spotted by OXM , strongly suggest that Arkham City will be getting some bonus Catwoman DLC after launch.

"Bonus Catwoman's Walkthrough: Get complete coverage of Catwoman's DLC content! All 4 episodes are revealed!" reveals the blurb. Whoops.

Catwoman will be playable for a small percentage of the main game, but will still get her own set of gadgets and a quick, agile fighting style.

The other bullet point uncovers twelve side missions. "A number of major characters are revealed by finding and completing these tasks." New characters Penguin , Mr Freeze , Two Face and Solomon Grundy have all been shown so far. Who else would you like to see making an appearance in Arkham City?