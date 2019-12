Well, this has ruined an otherwise lovely day. We've just heard from a Warner Bros rep that the PC version of Batman: Arkham City will be delayed. There's no release date set, yet; it'll be arriving at an unspecified date in November. No reason was given for the delay to the PC version of the game, which was originally planned to be released alongside console versions on October 18. If we had to guess; making PC games is hard.

What a bunch of jokers.