Base-building action RPG The Riftbreaker will hit Xbox Game Pass on release this fall

Its been something like a year since we looked at genre-blending action RPG and survival base-builder The Riftbreaker, which at the time we called "an action RPG for mech lovers." The game has been under intense development since then, and it looks like the folks at Microsoft like it, as it's going to pop up on Xbox Game Pass for both PC and console on launch day this fall.

The announcement trailer, above, also has a concise new overview of The Riftbreaker's balance between genres. You kind of do tower defense stuff? But also some weird kind of Helldivers isometric shooter action? And survival things? And there's itemization? There's a lot going on.

There's also a lot of enemies, as the video shows hundreds of monsters streaming out of the alien wilderness towards the hero's mech suit and base. There's also "nuclear artillery" to use? It's the kind of strange genre mashup that I like to see, so I'll keep an eye on this one just for the gameplay premise, even if the story looks like generic sci-fi guff.

You can find a free demo called The Riftbreaker: Prologue on Steam, GOG, and the Windows Store.

