Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter Nights and more in big Dungeons and Dragons Steam and GOG sale

One of the biggest announcements during the Guerrilla Collective Games festival was that Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Early Access this August, circumstances permitting. A great time, then, to start a Baldur's Gate replay or to dip your toes into the wider world of CRPGs. Both Steam and GOG are running a sale on games inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, including Baldur's Gate, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale and more.

The following titles are on sale on Steam until June 24 at up to 80 percent off:

Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition

Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition

Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition

Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation

Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition

The sale also includes DLC for each game, the Fantasy Grounds virtual tabletop as well as adventures and guides, packs for the D&D clicker game Idle Champions, soundtracks and gaming bundles featuring these games such as the Infinity Collection.

GOG offers many of the same games, as well as some old pearls:

Icewind Dale 2 Complete

Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete

Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone

Forgotten Realms - The Archives Collection 2 & 3

Dungeons and Dragons: Dragonshard

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series

Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series

D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator

Al-Qadim: The Genie's Curse

The GOG sale also features DLC and soundtracks.