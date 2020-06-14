Popular

Balacera Brothers is a run-and-gun shooter from the maker of TMNT Rescue-Palooza!

And it's out now.

Last year we told you about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Rescue-Palooza!, a radical, tubular, and generally gnarly fan game featuring 60 characters from the Ninja Turtles catalogue (plus Usagi Yojimbo). Its creator, Merso-X, has now taken the step into commercial development and released an original game called Balacera Brothers. 

A retro run-and-gun in the Contra or Metal Slug mold, it features two members of a ska band who grab tommy guns and take to the streets to fight skeletons and a variety of deeply strange bosses with balacera (which means shooting). Balacera Brothers has two-player local co-op, stages inspired by real-world locations, power-ups, and a banging ska soundtrack. 

You can buy Balacera Brothers from itch.io and GameJolt.

Jody Macgregor
