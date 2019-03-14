Back 4 Blood is a co-op zombie FPS from the Left 4 Dead team

Screenshot from Left 4 Dead.

If you've gotten sick and tired of waiting for a Left 4 Dead 3 announcement, good news! Turtle Rock Studios, the developer behind Left 4 Dead and Evolve, is making a new co-op zombie FPS. It's not an official sequel, but even the name is incredibly familiar: Back 4 Blood.

It sounds like a statement of intent from the developer. A bold one. But studio co-founder Phil Robb says that Turtle Rock isn't resting on its laurels.

“Our goal is to take all we’ve learned and push forward. We know that’s a tall order,” he said. “We’re growing the team considerably because we’re stepping up to the biggest challenge in this studio’s history. We know this title has to stand out and we fully intend to make that happen.”

Turtle Rock's not ready to go into specifics yet, just that it will be a premium co-op zombie FPS with "new features". And while the Left 4 Dead comparisons will be inevitable, the developer says it's an original IP with a lot of "new stuff" that's unique to Back 4 Blood. It will have PvP, a campaign and it won't be a battle royale.

“It’s hard to overstate what an awesome opportunity this is," said Chris Ashton, co-founder and design director. "We get to return to a genre that was born in our studio with over ten years of additional experience and zombie ideas racked up in our brains. We also have some of the best teammates in the business at WBIE who understand our development process and are equally committed to our player-first mentality. We love being able to announce, so we can start working with the community right away.”

It's being developed on PC, Xbox One and PS4 at the moment, with no release or beta dates yet. Hopefully we'll rustle up some more details soon, but in the meantime, you can check out the FAQ.