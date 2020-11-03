Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 will feature a Celeste run with dance pads

The full schedule of games featured during the next Awesome Games Done Quick event, taking place from January 3 to 10 is out, and above all others, an entry by streamer PeekingBoo has caught my attention. Because PeekingBoo doesn't just speedrun games, oh no—he speedruns them using his feet. On a DDR dance pad.

I tend to only to watch GDQ when I can tell what sort of skill is involved in being the very quickest. As such, my gaming interests line up with a relatively small number of the games on display. I'm not very good at Celeste using my hands, let alone my feet, but PeekingBoo doesn't even stop there—he proposes to beat the C-Sides, Celeste's most difficult levels, in 20 minutes, using his aforementioned feet. In fact, dance pad speedrunning is something he does pretty regularly, as I was delighted to find out via his Twitch channel.

I made a submission video of Celeste Dance Pad C-Sides for GDQ! Here's a sneak peak of how it went. pic.twitter.com/BUA6n1T1z4September 25, 2020