Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 kicks off today

It's a week of speedruns, online, live, and one of—in my small opinion—the most jolliest celebrations of gaming in gaming. Awesome Games Done Quick is entirely virtual this year and it's already kicking off. There are some great games in store, from Ori to Skyrim and Diablo 3. You can go and read the full schedule of games here or check it out on There's a lotta good if you go and look at the full Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 schedule.

If you haven't watched, AGDQ is a great way to get to know games you don't know already, as the speedrunners and commentators are often some of the most knowledgeable people there are about their favorite games. Here are some good picks from the week's PC games selection.

Today has a Dragon Age: Origins speedrun, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps following that.

Monday is a smorgasbord late in the day's schedule, with Darksiders, Dark Messiah of Might and Magic, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Dishonored 2, Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition, co-op Diablo 3, and Mortal Shell all in a row.

Tuesday's got a great showing, though: Hades by premier speedrunner Vorime. The other good PC choices are probably Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Cuphead, and FEAR.

Wednesday will have Carrion leading the schedule, with Into the Breach and Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition runs later in the day. Thursday has a super cool sounding Deus Ex run, then Half-Life and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order runs to end the day. Friday kicks off with a Resident Evil 5 co-op run, then a back-to-back of Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and Final Fantasy 7 later in the day.

Saturday's Serious Sam co-ops sound cool as well, with runners doing The First Encounter and The Second Encounter back to back. That's followed up with Thief II: The Metal Age. Saturday also has Super Meat Boy which is always a show of skill, and a head-to-head Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice race between two runners.

The show's finale happens on Sunday, with a Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time run to cap it all off. Classic. You can watch it all on the Games Done Quick Twitch and view the full schedule here.