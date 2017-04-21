Australia: win a copy of the Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3 collector's edition

To celebrate the imminent launch of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3, we're giving away a handful of premium boxed copies of the new RTS. Specifically, we've got a Collector's Edition – worth $170 and not available at retail in Australia – as well as three copies of the Limited Edition, which would normally set you back $99.95.

The Collector's Edition is massive, including the game with a Gabriel Angelos "Godsplitter Daemon Hammer" replica, three cloth faction banners mounted on wooden poles with custom artwork and slogans, as well as the official game soundtrack and a lenticular art card.

Meanwhile, the Limited Edition contains the game, a premium disc book, the official game soundtrack and an exclusive lenticular card. Images of both can be viewed below.

To go in the draw, just click this this link and answer the following question in 25 words or less: which of the three factions – Space Marines, Orks or Eldar – is your favourite, and why?

Entries will be drawn Friday, April 28. We'll contact the winners via email. Competition is open to Australian entries only.

Update, Friday April 28: the competition is finished! Keep an eye on your inbox this afternoon to find out if you're a winner!

The Collector's Edition

The Limited Edition