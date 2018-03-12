Astroneer gets 20 percent discount, dev diary shows off splitters and power system skill ceiling

Hot on the heels of its "biggest update to date", Astroneer is going cheap on Steam this week now through March 16. Its latest developer diary explores the latest iteration of splitters—heading to the sandbox adventure 'em up next week—and the power system skill ceiling.

First off, Astroneer's 20 percent discount sees it drop to £12.59/$15.99—a price developer System Era Softworks reckons will be the lowest this side of Early Access, and "possibly the last time" the game is on sale before version 1.0.

"If you have been on the fence, there has been no better time to pick up the game," says this Steam Community update. "We just updated last month with our biggest update ever, and as mentioned in our stream, will be adding more items in an update [this] week."

As for splitters (due in this week's update) and power system skill ceilings, here's engineer Elijah O'Rear and designer Samantha Kalman with the skinny:

System Era says tells current and prospective players to expect more information on all of that this week. More information can be found via Astroneer's Steam page.