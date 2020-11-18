Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Lost Drengr guide: Where to find all six Lost Drengr and how to kill them

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Lost Drengr are powerful warriors scattered between Norway and England that are only interested in a duel to the death. There’s six of them in total, and each one is exceptionally tough—especially if you don’t have the right skills, abilities, and equipment to take them down.

If you’re not well above power level 200, most of these Drengr will be too tough but it’s well worth coming back once you’ve beaten the main campaign and are looking for an extra challenge. Each Lost Drengr will reward you with some powerful runes, experience points, and even the occasional weapon. Here's everything you need to track down and kill these hard-to-spell jerkbags one by one.

Erik Loyalskull's location is circled in white. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Rygjafylke - Erik Loyalskull

Suggested power level: 1

Erik Loyalskull is the first Lost Drengr you’re likely to encounter because he’s just a little ways north of your main settlement in Rygjafylke. If you head northeast along the road, you’ll see a single blue point (directly east of the synchronization point), that marks where Erik is found. He’s actually in a cave, though, the entrance of which is on the north side of the nearby lake.

Don't hurry this one. At level one Erik is an extremely tough fight and you should probably consider coming back once you’ve progressed through the story a bunch. There’s nothing in particular you need to watch out for with him—he fights like most other boss battles—but his greataxe hits like a truck. He’ll also throw axes at you occasionally, so keep your guard up at all times.

Thor the Fishmonger's location is circled in white. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

East Anglia - Thor the Fishmonger

Suggested power level: 100

Thor is a surprisingly tough fight. You’ll find him just east of Northwic, fishing with his son a little ways inland from the Wensum River and he fights with two large spears. Like all duels, it’s best to play extremely cautiously until you know his different attacks, but the big one to watch out for is his Rune ability (the one that glows red) where he leaps in the air. With two spears, Thor is also a surprisingly quick fighter and his combos can easily chunk out half of your health in a few seconds. I’d recommend a shield or just giving him lots of space and waiting for an attack to end before going in.

Nokkfylla Shine-Eye's location is circled in white. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Eurvicscire - Nokkfylla Shine-Eye

Suggested power level: 280

Nokkfylla can be found straight north of Jorvik right next to the synchronization point, which is a badass tower covered in ice. You can’t miss it. He’s a surprisingly tough fight because he uses a single, large axe and rarely flinches ( like someone else we know ), so even if you hit him before he hits you his attack will still carry on. He also has an extremely short window where he telegraphs his Rune abilities (the ones that glow red), so I very much recommend bringing a shield and playing extra defensively. To beat him, you’re going to have to master parrying his attacks, which is why the shield is handy since if you time it poorly you’ll end up blocking instead. Slowly chip away his defense meter until you can deal a stun attack, and then chip away at him by parrying attacks and sneaking a few hits before he recovers.

Gotafrid Fairrobes' location is circled in white. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Eurvicscire - Gotafrid Fairrobes

Suggested power level: 310

Gotafrid is a beast. He uses a variety of weapons throughout the fight and, even worse, will occasionally run to the edges of the arena to hurl weapons at your face. If you don’t already have it, consider grabbing the Missile Reversal skill from the skill tree (straight south from the center node along the Raven path) so you can grab those weapons mid-air and throw them right back for some extra damage.

To beat him, you’re going to have to be extremely careful and spend some time learning the different attack patterns he has when he changes weapons. The scariest is when he uses two shields or a hammer and a shield as he attacks rapidly with both and it can be extremely hard to parry them properly. Parrying will be your best bet, however, to create the openings you need to finish him off. Otherwise, grab Brush with Death from the skill tree (west of the center node in the Raven path), which will slow time if you dodge his attacks at the right moment and let you get some nice attacks in uninterrupted.

Skegjold's location is circled in white. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Snotinghamshire - Skegjold Frenzy-Seeker

Suggested power level: 310

Skegjold is one of the toughest Lost Drengr. You’ll find her just east of the Snotinghamscire’s southern synchronization point in a tower by the cliffs. After talking to her, walk over to her campfire and drink from the liquid there, which will make you extremely high and cause her to attack you. Fighting while high has some benefits because your adrenaline meter will continually fill, but the problem is that Skegjold constantly regenerates her health and attacks extremely quickly with daggers. If you take a moment to catch your breath, she’ll just heal up all the damage you dealt.

To beat her, use poison weapons that’ll combat her constant healing and make sure to make full use of your extra adrenaline to use special abilities. A shield is a great idea, since you’ll be able to block her rapid stabs, which can kill you in seconds. If she throws daggers at you, consider using Missile Reversal to throw them right back for extra damage.

Orwig's location is circled in white. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Hordafylke - Orwig Neverdeath

Suggest power level: It doesn’t matter.

Orwig has a recommended power level of 370—which probably makes him the toughest enemy in all of Valhalla. Or, he would be if he weren’t positioned right next to a big cliff with jagged rocks at the bottom. Ride north from Alreksted following the path until you meet him. Before you fight, though, make sure you have the Rush and Bash ability assigned to your hotbar (it’s found inside a house in Ravensburg in southern Grantebridgescire). When you fight Orwig, get him positioned so he’s between you and the cliff and use Rush and Bash to charge him, pick him up, and throw him clean off of it. Not so tough now, are ya?