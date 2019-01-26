Assassin's Creed Odyssey is half price this weekend, Far Cry 5 is 60% off

If you've been holding off on Assassin's Creed Odyssey or Far Cry 5, now might be a good time to pull the trigger, because they're both heavily discounted this weekend.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is 50% off at the Humble Store for the next 48 hours, putting it level with its lowest ever price of $30/£25. You'll have to activate the game on Uplay.

Far Cry 5 is $24/£20 on the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming and direct from Ubisoft. Again, you'll get a Uplay key for it.

You'll also find heavy discounts on Battletech (one of the best PC games of 2018), The Division, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Stellaris if you browse through the Green Man Gaming sale. Battletech is 51% off, level with its lowest-ever price, while Shadow of the Tomb Raider is 57% off, another all-time low. Stellaris is a hair over $8/£7.

The Division is a whopping 86% off, making it just $7/£6. That's a steal, and now is a good time to play given that The Division 2 is out in less than two months.

It's worth poking around the entire sale, while the Humble Store is also offering decent discounts, which you can browse here.