Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting Valhalla-themed gear

If you fancy dressing up like a Viking to carve a bloody path through a big open world, you don't need to wait for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Its predecessor, Odyssey, will soon have you covered.

Every time it looks like Odyssey is done, another update appears, and while today's isn't a big one, it does come with a tease for a new gear set, the Northern Traveler's set, due to arrive in the near future.

The set isn't too flashy, but you'll get a nasty-looking axe to go along with your Viking armour, which sports some furry shoulders and a helmet that will make you look rather stern. You'll be able to find out how you can get your hands on it and when it will appear soon.

In the meantime, here's what today's patch fixes:

Addressed an issue where Cyclops quests weren’t available to some players after Title Update 1.5.3.

Addressed an issue with the audio output of some of the crowd stations.

Addressed an issue where a placeholder pop-up could appear upon unlocking Ezio’s Roman outfit.

Today's update is live now, and Valhalla is due out on November 17.