Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood release date announced

By

Assassins Creed Brotherhood

Ubisoft have finally announced a release date for Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood on PC. The game will come out on March 17 in the US and March 18 in Europe. The release date was announced on the Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood forums . Ubisoft also recently revealed a few of the PC exclusive features we can look forward to, including support for Nvidia 3D and Eyefinity multi monitor support. Check out the latest trailer , our preview or the Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood site for more on the game.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
