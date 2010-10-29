Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood trailer goes to Rome

The latest trailer for Assassin's Creed Brotherhood is all about Rome, and how you won't just be assassinating targets when you visit the Italian capital. You'll also be leading a revolution, rebuilding the city and bringing justice to its cruel leaders.

Altair was always a a bit of a pawn in the first Assassins Creed game. Your grumpy old master would tell you do go somewhere, kill someone and that'd be it. Ezio is a more ambitious brand of super-assassin. He's a one man renaissance with knives up his sleeves.

In this video, he's recruiting an army of assassins to bring down the oppressive rulers of Rome. There's also talk of rebuilding parts of the city to get the populace on side. Assassin's Creed 2 players will notice a similarity between this and Ezio's home town in the previous game, where you would use your money to renovate areas for better armour and weapons from its inhabitants. It looks as though the same system applies to Rome in the sequel, but on a much larger scale. The video gives the console release date of November 19th, but the PC version isn't due out until next year.