Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood PC-exclusive features revealed

We've been waiting a long time for Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood to make its way to the PC, but it's almost here. Ubisoft have announced a series of PC specific features, including multi-monitor support, compatibility with nVidia's 3D technology, and a number of graphical improvements. Read on for details.

Ubisoft Germany have released a video showcasing the PC-specific upgrades, which includes increased draw distance and improved lighting, as well as improved character detail, reflections and more detailed environments. Support for Eyefinity technology will let you display an image across three monitors at a maximum resolution of 5760x1080, providing a great view of Assassin Creed: Brotherhood's panoramic cityscapes. You can see footage of the game running with Eyefinity two thirds of the way through the video posted on the Ubisoft Germany site.

Last year Ubisoft announced that Assassins Creed: Brotherhood would see a Q1 release on PC, which means it should arrive sometime before April 1. A release date still hasn't been announced. One of the most interesting aspects of the new Assassin's Creed game is the multiplayer mode, which lets players assume the roles of different assassins, and hunt each other through the city. For more on the game, check out the most recent trailer , and our preview of the game.

[via Joystiq ]