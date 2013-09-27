Arma 3 rolls out a host of changes in first post-release update

Arma 3's first post-launch patch is live today, bringing with it a long list of improvements to the military sim's interface and game engine, according to developer Bohemia Interactive's official changelog. Among a host of tweaks in update 1.02 is a "potential" boost to optimization on the enormous Altis game map.

Changelogs for a game as complex as Arma 3 usually include a mix of obvious and not-so-obvious adjustments. Bohemia is attempting to tighten up game performance on the Altis map by streamlining the way certain models in the game make use of "class properties," which—when using a lot of AI units—could offer up a "potential Altis performance optimization," according to the changelog. The team has also made some small changes to the Altis terrain, and the way in which it positions objects.

Today's update also includes improvements to character animations so that there are "less pronounced character lip sync animations." Civilians are also more fragile now, in that "they will be fatally injured by one hit (5.56 mm and better caliber) to torso," according to the developer.

For more on Arma 3, be sure to check out our review as well as some of the various community guides that have surface over the last several months which give a good introduction to many of the game's features.