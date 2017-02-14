Ark: Survival Evolved's dinosaurs get romantic in Valentine's Day event

Breeding dinosaurs in Ark: Survival Evolved can be a long and arduous process, but for Valentine's Day you might have an easier time of it. During this lovey-dovey event, which is now live, your dino mating and breeding will get a bit of a boost. All servers using a '-vday' command line paramater, including official ones, can expect cupid's arrow to deliver the following romantic bonuses:
- Mate Boosted range increased by 2x
- Mating Speed and Mating Recovery increased by 3x
- Creature Maturing and Egg Incubation speed has been increased by 3x
- Baby Food Consumption has been decreased by 1/3
There's also a 5% chance of dinos dropping a box of chocolates after they mate, which can be consumed either for a full heal or used to advance a dino's taming bar halfway. Plus, players can obtain a new emote and hairstyle, though I don't know if that will increase your chances of mating with another player. I suppose it couldn't hurt.
Note: even after downloading the update, make sure to restart your Steam client. Some players have reported picking up chocolates but not seeing them in their inventory. A Steam restart should fix this.