Apex Legends Season 2 Battle Pass details revealed, first LTE coming next week

Respawn has revealed the first details about the upcoming Apex Legends Season 2, which will be supported with a new and much-changed Battle Pass. But before all of that happens, a time-limited event called Legendary Hunt will get underway next week that will give players a chance to earn an Epic Master of the Hunt skin for Bloodhound, the Honored Prey Legendary skin for the R-301, and a Legendary Night Terror Skin for Wraith.

Check it out (that's the Bloodhound skin up above):

As for the Season 2 Battle Pass, it will see the addition of Daily and Weekly Challenges that players can complete in order to level up their pass more quickly. Respawn said it doesn't want to "warp" the way people play the game by imposing all sorts of weird requirements, but the challenges "should provide some interesting variation from game-to-game," and will enable more varied—and rapid—progression through the pass. Respawn said the time to reach level 100 on the Season 2 pass "should be significantly reduced."

New Legendary items have been added, and the premium rewards track will serve up a new Legendary ever 25 levels, beginning with the first—so at levels 1, 25, 50, 75, and 100. Badges and stat trackers are being removed from the premium path (win trackers will remain earnable in the first ten levels of the free path, so everyone can earn them easily) in favor of three new categories of content, but Pass owners will still get a seasonal badge that will evolve, rather than taking up additional reward slots. Voice line rewards are also being dropped in favor of more crafting materials, to ensure that players will be able to earn enough to craft a Legendary item of their choice.

Details about the Legendary Hunt LTE (like, say, what you'll have to do to score the sweet loot) will be revealed next week. More information about the Season 2 Battle Pass will be revealed at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on June 8 during the EA Play event, which we'll have for you here as part of our E3 coverage.