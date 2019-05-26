Popular

Apex Legends revenue is down 74% in two months

No longer one of the top 10 highest grossing PC games.

Apex Legends has dropped out of the top 10 highest grossing games on PC for the first time since its launch, according to Nielsen-owned market research firm SuperData.

The game generated $24 million in April, SuperData said in its latest monthly report (thanks, Eurogamer), which marks a 74% drop since February, the shooter's launch month. The stats cover both PC and console. 

Its April PC revenue was lower than Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and The Division 2, according to the report. League of Legends was the top grossing game. 

The drop in revenue mirrors a decline of interest on Twitch: in May the game has averaged around 20,000 viewers, according to Twitch Tracker, compared to more than 200,000 in February.

Respawn will be hoping that updates outlined in a recently-released update roadmap can pull back in some of those players that have lost interest.

