Apex Legends players can turn Revenant into a rose with Twitch Prime this month

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Twitch Prime subscribers can now pick up a sweet new Apex Legends skin called Gilded Rose, and if you're wondering which of the game's characters is suitable for a skin so sweet, it's not Gibraltar or Lifelife or Bloodhound or even the simmering sexpot Mirage: It's for Revenant, the psychotic deathbot who throws people out of skyscraper windows while their children watch.

The Gilded Rose skin for Revenant is available exclusively to Twitch Prime subscribers until March 19, and name mismatch aside, it's an interesting look, with roses along the sleeve accentuated by bloody palm prints on the shoulders. I'm not a huge fan of the headgear, but as the saying goes, every rose has its thorn, right?

Okay, moving on. Other Twitch Prime game loot for March includes the Player Pick Pack for FIFA 20, with an exclusive 81+ OVR item and 4 rare gold player items, which will be up until March 24. Destiny 2 content including the Poultry Petting emote, Praxic Finery sparrow, the Sails of Osiris ship, and a Legendary Ghost Shell will go up on February 26, and the day after that, PUBG players will be able to claim a Gunslinger Crate and Gunslinger's Format Jacket. Rewards for Black Desert Mobile are also on the way.

Other free content remains available for games including Rainbow Six Siege, Dauntless, Warframe, League of Legends, Path of Exile, Borderlands 3, and many others—the full list and expiration can be found here—and as always, there's also a selection of free games for subscribers: The March lineup includes Furi, Bomber Crew, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Whispers of a Machine (it's good), and Mugsters.

Twitch Prime is available as part of Amazon Prime, so along with all the game stuff, a free monthly Twitch channel subscription, and bonus emotes and chat badges, it also includes free shipping on eligible products from Amazon and access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and all sorts of ebooks and digital magazines for your Kindle. It's $13 per month or $120 per year, with a free one-month trial, right here.