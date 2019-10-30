Apex Legends is getting a Duos mode next week

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale that pits teams of three players against each other in a do-or-die duel to the death. But on November 5, everything changes—for awhile, at least.

Starting next week, for a limited time, it takes ✌.Dive in to Duos 11/5. pic.twitter.com/uJkk7txcNEOctober 30, 2019

It is possible that "everything changes" is overselling it, I admit, but even though the basic "gear up, shoot guys, don't die" gameplay will remain unchanged, playing in teams of two rather than three will require a different approach. I'm not sufficiently skilled in the battle royale genre to predict how top players might approach the different dynamic, but I would expect it to prompt a more cautious approach to combat: Your options for recovery are far fewer when the loss of your partner leaves you hanging on your own, after all.

Duos mode will be available for a limited time, although EA hasn't yet said when that time will come to an end. More information will no doubt be revealed when the action gets underway, so we'll fill in the blanks for you when we can.