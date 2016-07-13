AOC’s 144Hz 35-inch curved gaming monitor lands in the U.S. for $600

AOC might be fashionably late to the curved display party, at least in the U.S., but with the introduction of the C358FQ it can finally boast a curvy option for those who want one.

The C358FQ is a 35-inch monitor with a 2560x1080 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio). It also sports a 144Hz refresh rate, 4 response time, 300 cd/m2 brightness, and 50,000,0001:1 contrast ratio.

AOC opted for an LED backlit VA panel with a 2000R curvature, same as BenQ's 35-inch XR3501, a monitor with similar specs that streets for $850 to $900.

"To envision the C3583FQ’s 2000R curvature, imagine making a circle of just C3583FQ monitors. The screens would be 6.5 feet away from a seat placed at the circle and the circle of monitors would have a diameter of 13 feet. Displays with 2000R when compared to displays with 4000R offer much more 'curve'," AOC explains.

By going with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 2560x1080 resolution, AOC's pitch is that you won't need a monster graphics card to game on the C358FQ's expansive real estate. AOC also talks up moving watching on the C358FQ.

"You can also watch 21:9 widescreen films and get a full 32-inch wide image with no black bars on the top or bottom," AOC says.

AOC's curved display has a pair of 5W speakers built into it. We haven't demoed this panel in person, but given our experience with integrated speakers in general, probably the best you can hope for is that they're serviceable for basic audio chores.

Connectivity consists of two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, and both DVI and VGA ports integrated into the display's base.

The AOC C3583FQ is available now at Amazon for $600 in the U.S., and £423.42 on Amazon's U.K. site. And if you're shopping for a new display, be sure to check out our list of the best gaming monitors.