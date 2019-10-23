AOC is launching a fast 27-inch FreeSync 2 HDR monitor next month for £439

(Image credit: AOC)

AOC is getting ready to expand its growing gaming monitor lineup with a high refresh rate model, the Agon AG273QX. It's a 27-inch display with a VA panel capable of up to 165GHz at 1440p.

This is also a certified FreeSync 2 HDR monitor. As such, it supports variable refresh rates to keep the action in sync with your Radeon GPU for smoother gameplay, and technically supports HDR content.

I stay "technically" because the brightness level peaks at 400 nits. That's enough to qualify for VESA's entry-level DisplayHDR 400 certification, but for LCD monitors, brightness plays a big role in the quality of HDR content—a monitor with a 1,000 nits peak brightness is going to outshine this display.

Brightness aside, the overall specs look good for a gaming display. Here's a quick and dirty rundown of the pertinent details:

Size—27 inches

Panel—VA w/ 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space

Resolution—2560x1440 resolution

Refresh rate—165Hz

Response time—1ms MPRT

Inputs—2x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x mini DisplayPort, 2x HDMI 2.0

Connectivity—4x USB 3.0 Type A, 2x USB 3.0 Type B

Audio—2x 5W speakers

The display allows users to make pivot, tilt, swivel, and height (up to 110mm) adjustments. It can also be mounted to a wall via VESA 75x75 monitor mounts.

Not to be confused with the AG273QCX, which is also a 27-inch monitor but with a 144Hz refresh rate, the faster AG273QX (there's no "C" in the model name) will launch at £439 in the UK in November, according to Overclock3D. There's no mention of when it will be available in other territories.

It's also worth noting that AOC recently bolstered its warranty coverage, albeit just in the US. The overall warranty period on its premium Agon models is 4 years and includes a zero dead pixel guarantee, along with an advanced replacement service and accidental damage protection for the first year of ownership (good for a single replacement claim).