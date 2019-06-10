Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey heads to the savanna at the PC Gaming Show

Assassin's Creed creator Patrice Désilets' new project is a novel survival game set ten million years ago. You play an ape trying to find food and live a dignified life in a world that really wants to eat it. Andy was impressed by the ambition of the game when he went to see it a few weeks ago.

Back then all we saw was a lot of jungle, but at the PC Gaming Show today the team showed off a new savanna location. You can evolve your ape as you play through the game, and adaptation is an important theme. To create a more authentic survival experience the game deliberately cuts back on tutorials. You have to learn to fish and steal honey from beehives all by yourself.

In a segment supported by PC Gaming Show sponsor Epic Games, the team goes into greater detail on the evolution systems that serve as RPG elements. Once you've learned how to survive solo you can grow a clan, support new generations, and evolve over the course of eight million years (hopefully with some time skips).

The game is due out on August 27 this year. Find out more on the official site.