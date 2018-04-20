An Ohio university is offering Fortnite esports scholarships

Ashland University of Ohio, the home of the Eagles, has announced that it will include Fortnite Battle Royale in its collegiate esports program, set to begin competition in the fall of 2018. The school said that its esports team "will be the first known collegiate esports program in the country" to add Fortnite to its roster.

"Fortnite appeals to both the core and casual gaming audience," head coach Josh Buchanan said. "We're excited to provide this platform for gamers who want to showcase their skills in a more competitive space. Fortnite facilitates an environment that allows players to get creative, innovate and show off their mastery of their skills."

Ashland launched its collegiate esports program in February, when it announced Buchanan's hiring. The school said he has more than five years of competitive experience in esports and is ranked 40th in the US in StarCraft 2; he also works as a freelance StarCraft 2 coach and caster.

Other games offered in Ashland's esports program include League of Legends, Overwatch, CS:GO, and Rocket League. Construction of a "gaming center" in the lower level of the school library, with 25 gaming stations equipped with PCs, accessories, and peripherals, is slated to start later this month.

The university offers esports scholarships of up to $4000 "based on player skill level and academic requirements." Interested? Try your luck with the Ashland University Esport Prospective Student Athlete Recruitment Form.