An ode to PC gaming

We put an absurd amount of time and effort into organizing the PC Gaming Show for E3 2015, and one of the things we decided early on is that we needed a ludicrous, over-the-top video to open the event. We needed something that immediately set the tone for PC gaming's first-ever format E3 presence, something that expressed our pride for the platform but also reflected that PC gamers can poke fun at themselves.

We had a ton of fun assembling this intro video, learning along the way just much effort goes into shooting and editing something high-concept that's so tightly synchronized with music. We'd be remiss to not share it on its own, partly because I think it makes a pretty playful bit of PC gaming propaganda.

Evan Lahti

Raised by a Team Fortress Classic clan, Evan can only communicate using multiplayer FPS jargon, sort of like that Star Trek: TNG "Darmok" episode. 2fort, when the walls fell...
