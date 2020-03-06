Amnesia: Rebirth is Frictional's next game, coming this year

After months of teasing, Frictional Games has finally unveiled its mystery project. Amnesia: Rebirth is a new story set in the world of the original game, but this time in Algeria instead of a haunted castle. Check out the trailer above.

The sequel will follow Tasi Trianon, from the teaser, as she gets chased through the Algerian desert by something. We see glimpses of it in the trailer, but not clearly. It feeds off terror, apparently, so it's probably going to get fat from me.

The trailer actually shows off quite a lot, though without context it doesn't give too much away. A crashed plane, some ancient ruins, a definitely-not-safe-to-touch piece of arcane machinery—I've got more questions than I did after the teasers.

Amnesia: Rebirth will launch on Steam in autumn 2020.