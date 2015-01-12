Amnesia mod Penumbra: Necrologue creeps onto Steam Greenlight

This is what I like to call a total cheat. You see, we hadn't previously covered Penumbra: Necrologue. That feels like a mistake, given that the Amnesia: The Dark Descent mod is a fan-made follow-up to Frictional's Penumbra series. It's seemingly well loved, too. Released last October, it currently enjoys an impressive user rating on ModDB, and also won 'Best Singleplayer' in that site's Mod of the Year awards.

Fortunately, it recently popped up on Steam Greenlight with a new trailer. That means I safely post about it without attracting the ire of The Old Ones—the ancient race of internet commenters that trawl news sites looking for anyone reporting a story more than a couple of days old. "Old!" they cry, having found a suitable victim. Then they leave. Admittedly, they're not very scary.

Here's the trailer:

If you don't want to wait for a Steam Greenlight release, you don't have to. Penumbra: Necrologue is available to download right now.