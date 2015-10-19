Amiga 1200 fans are bringing back the classic PC with new case molds

It's hard out there for Amiga fans. The classic PC's plastic yellowed with age, and while some enterprising fans discovered a way to restore that plastic to its original off-white splendor, it was only a temporary fix. The obvious solution? Make new Amiga 1200 cases for the first time in 20 years, of course—and get them officially licensed, too.

A group of Amiga fans have launched a Kickstarter to make new Amiga 1200 cases from new molds. They need to make three molds: one for the top case, one for the bottom case, and one for the trapdoors and other parts. They say that the new cases will be 100 percent compatible with all Amiga 1200 motherboard revisions, and will include enhancements that allow you to easily install common add-ons and expansions.

It also has support for Raspberry Pi, and is MiST FPGA Board Ready. In addition, the case supports the Keyrah /V2 interface board, so you’ll be able to use the original A1200 keyboard on those Pi and MiST boards. The new case has an expansion trapdoor with vents in for better airflow, and you’ll also get a new rear trapdoor with DVI, HDMI, and VGA slots, as well as having the option to host two USB slots.

Since the new cases will be made of ASA plastic, instead of the ABS plastic used on the original, then you won’t have to worry about your Amiga 1200 coming down with the yellow plague. You’ll have a choice of 12 colors, with black, transparent, and the original Amiga 1200 color confirmed for now.

The team is closing in on their €125,000 goal, with 12 days to go at the time of writing. So chances are you’ll be able to replace that aging Amiga 1200 case you have lying around with a shiny new one pretty soon. Plus, if this campaign goes well, the team will be looking at potentially creating new Amiga 1200 keyboards to go with the cases.

Thanks, Slashdot