American Truck Simulator celebrates bigger roads and wider spaces with a new trailer

Good news, big riggers. The "rescaling" of the American Truck Simulator world that went into open beta last month is now complete. Developer SCS Software said the changes bring the game's network of roads "much closer to reality," and go well beyond a mere embiggening of the state of California.

The change increases the scale of the game from 1:35 to 1:20, meaning longer roads and greater spaces between them to cram in more features and detail. But that necessitated deeper changes throughout the rest of the game, too. "With the different world scale comes also a longer day-night cycle and rebalancing of the economy, so the gaming experience is changing way more than would be expected through a 'mere patch' of an existing game," the studio explained.

The main features of the rescaled map include:

Scale 1:35 → 1:20 – 1,75x larger map

Hundreds of miles of new longer roads

A new city - Santa Maria Completely reworked city – Oxnard

Reworked road system topology (New Interstate I-580 and I-80 connections, I-5 near LA topology corrected, I-5 Redding topology corrected, New stretch of CA-101)

Correct interstate junctions - no more same level crossing, freeways exiting on itself, etc

28 reworked or new junctions - most notably - Reno, San Francisco, San Diego, L.A.

6 new custom rest areas – truckstops

More accurate height profiles - new steeper climbs and descends

Famous recognizable landscape landmarks: Donner pass, Grapevine, Kumeyaay highway, Picachio peak, Humphreys peak, Cajon pass

At the same time, a 1.5 patch has been released that upgrades the Shop and Truck Browser search tool, adds the promised 6x2 and 6x2 Midlift chassis, and makes a number of tweaks and bug fixes. A full breakdown of what's in store is available on Steam.