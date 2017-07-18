American McGee: "stop bugging me about Alice 3"

Oh, you want a third instalment in the Alice series? That's nice, but you can stop bugging American McGee about it, please. That's the thrust of a new blogpost written by the creator, where he explicitly addresses the (horrifyingly persistent) questions he gets regarding the future of the psychedelic platformer.

It's all pretty straightforward: EA owns and controls the Alice brand, while American McGee does not. Nor will the publisher allow him to "crowd fund, raise investment for, or otherwise self-develop, self-fund, or self-publish any interactive version of Alice."

That sounds pretty bleak, but it's not. In fact, American McGee seems pretty confident that there will be a new Alice game at some point, but he doesn't know when.

"EA are aware that you’d like a new Alice game and that RJ Berg and I would be happy to assist in the design, writing, and development of such. We simply need to wait until EA think the time is right for a new game," he wrote.

"There probably WILL BE another Alice game before we all die, but your requests, ideas, and harebrained schemes to make that happen faster should be sent to EA, not me."

So there you go – those are the facts. McGee also wants you to stop bugging him about a Madness Returns demo and the game's removed content. You'll get a thorough blocking on any social media channel if you keep pestering him about it.

As recently as 2013, McGee was actively soliciting answers regarding the Alice fanbase's eagerness for another game. I bet he's regretting that now.

Cheers, VG247.