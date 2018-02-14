American folklore road trip Where The Water Tastes Like Wine setting out this month

Where The Water Tastes Like Wine is a mouthful of a title. It's also a promising adventure game set in the US during the Great Depression. More specifically, it's a narrative-focused game about collecting experiences which is inspired by the likes of Kentucky Route Zero and Sunless Sea as well as iconic stories like Huckleberry Finn and On the Road. And it's coming out at the end of this month on Wednesday, February 28.

Here's publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment's comments on the launch date announcement trailer:

"Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a wistfully imaginative game about traveling the land, sharing stories and surviving manifest destiny. Wander through a century of American folklore and history, encountering an eclectic cast of characters and exploring their deeply personal tales along the way. This surreal journey into the heart of the country’s past features gorgeous illustration from Kellan Jett and Serenity Forge, blending dramatic 2D visuals with a 3D overworld map of the United States."

Luke saw a bit of Where The Water Tastes Like Wine at last year's Indiecade, and found it immediately engrossing. "The game opens with you losing a hand of cards against an anthropomorphic wolf in a murky, lantern-lit room, who subsequently condemns you to wander the country to gather the apologues of the common people. Things only get stranger from there," he wrote.

And things did indeed get stranger: in January, we learned that former Police frontman Sting is handling the voice for said wolf.

Where The Water Tastes Like Wine will go for $20, with a $27 Wayfarer Edition available for those who want its digital soundtrack and art book.