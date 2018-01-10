Former Police frontman Sting will star in Where the Water Tastes Like Wine

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a "road game" that follows an anonymous backpacker crossing the US during the Great Depression, encountering 16 different characters, each with a unique story arc, along the way. A trailer released today showcases several of those characters and the voice actors behind them, included among them the mononymous rock star and tantric sex pro Sting, who plays the role of the Wolf.

The game is inspired by narrative-focused adventures like Kentucky Route Zero and Sunless Sea, plus works including Huckleberry Finn, On the Road, and Easy Rider: "That real Paul Bunyon shit," as we said in our October preview. Each of the main characters is written by a different author, which lead designer Johnnemann Nordhagen hopes will give the game a diverse range of perspectives and voices.

"Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a unique storytelling experience," Sting said. "I'm happy to be a part of this visionary collaboration."

Other cast members include veteran voice actors Dave Fennoy, whose first IMDB-listed credit is the 1992 Sierra adventure King's Quest 6; Cissy Jones, who voiced Delilah in Firewatch; and Kimberly Brooks, who gave life to Mass Effect space soldier Ashley Williams.

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is currently expected to be out early this year. For now, you can find out more about the game via its website, which includes the full list of collaborating actors and authors, and on Steam.