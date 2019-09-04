AMD's newest GPU driver claims up to an 8 percent performance bump in Gears 5

(Image credit: The Coalition)

Gears 5 is set to release soon, and in anticipation of the game's launch, AMD is pushing out a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.9.1 driver release that is optimized to deliver the best performance.

According to AMD's own internal benchmarking, the 19.9.1 driver yields up to an 8 percent performance bump in DirectX 12, compared to the 19.8.2 driver. That metric is based on running a Radeon RX 5700 XT, with the resolution cranked up to 4K.

Beyond the Gears 5 optimizations, there's not a whole lot to speak about. Just a single bug fix—the 19.9.1 driver addresses an issue that was causing a system hang when launching RGB Fusion.

There are, however, a handful of known issues. They include:

Gears 5 may experience an application hang on loading screen with APU only (Ryzen) based desktop system configurations.

HDMI overscan and underscan options may be missing from Radeon Settings on AMD Radeon VII system configurations when the primary display is set to 60Hz.

Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240Hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Radeon Performance Metrics may report incorrect VRAM utilization.

AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to appear when toggled in game.

Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.

Enabling Enhanced Sync may cause game, application or system crashes on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Follow this link to download the latest AMD GPU driver.