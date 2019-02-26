AMD’s latest Radeon driver promises big performance gains for its mobile Ryzen CPUs

AMD, maker of some of the best CPUs for gaming, somewhat recently rolled out a new round of mobile Ryzen processors with Vega graphics (APUs, basically, even though AMD doesn't use that nomenclature anymore), and if you purchased a laptop with one those chips, its latest Radeon driver might interest you.

According to AMD, the new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.3 driver is tuned to deliver around 10 percent better performance on average for its newest mobile chips, compared to the 17.40 launch driver. Even better, AMD claims esports games will benefit the most, with up to 17 percent better performance on average.

Those are not insignificant gains, though we have not had a chance to test the claims ourselves. That said, the 19.2.3 driver package is also optimized for Dirt Rally 2, with AMD saying Radeon RX Vega 64 owners can expect a modest 3 percent bump.

The latest driver release also comes with a few bug fixes. They include:

Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived.

Fan speeds may remain elevated for longer periods than expected when using Tuning Control Auto Overclock or manual fan curve in Radeon WattMan on AMD Radeon VII.

ReLive wireless VR may experience an application crash or hang during extended periods of play.

Zero RPM will correctly disable in Radeon WattMan on available system configurations when manual fan curve is enabled.

A loss of video may be intermittently experienced when launching a fullscreen player application with Radeon FreeSync enabled.

Follow this link to grab the latest driver release.