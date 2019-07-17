AMD's latest GPU driver gets your Radeon config ready for the Gears 5 beta

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Hot on the heels of launching its Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 (two of the best graphics cards), AMD has issued a GPU driver update that will prep those and other Radeon parts for the upcoming Gears 5 beta.

That's the standout bullet point in the release notes for the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2019 Edition 19.7.2 driver update. It arrives in plenty of time for the Gears 5 beta—it runs from Friday, July 19, to Monday, July 22, and then again from Friday, July 26, to Monday, July 29. The next two consecutive weekends, in other words.

Gears 5 is then set to release on September 10. You can go here to read everything else we know about the game following Microsoft's E3 press conference.

As usual, the new driver update brings with it a bunch of bug fixes. This time around they include the following:

Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.

Textures in Star Wars Battlefront II may appear pixelated or blurry when using DirectX11 API.

With Radeon Image Sharpening enabled, Radeon Overlay may flicker in DirectX 9 applications or games.

Valve Index headset may experience flicker for approximately 30 seconds when launching SteamVR on AMD Radeon RX 5700 series.

Auto Tuning controls in Radeon WattMan may fail to apply to per game profiles when global Radeon WattMan changes are made.

Some enemies may experience yellow texture/color corruption in Doom.

Auto Tuning features in Radeon WattMan may show max values instead of increased values when the Auto Tuning results screen is shown.

Radeon WattMan memory clock gauge may fail to update when memory clock changes have been made.

AMD Display Drivers may fail to uninstall when using express uninstall on Hybrid Graphics system configurations.

There is almost an equal number of known issues that have yet to be hammered out. Those include:

AMD Log Utility Driver may intermittently fail to install on Windows 7 system configurations.

Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to appear when toggled in game.

Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.

Minor stuttering may occur when playing Fortnite during the first few minutes of gameplay on AMD Radeon RX 5700 series.

Radeon RX 5700 series may experience a black screen during uninstall on Windows 7 system configurations. A work around is to perform uninstall in safe mode.

Recording clips with Radeon ReLive may result in blank clips on Radeon RX 5700 series with Windows 7 system configurations.

League of Legends may fail to launch on Radeon RX 5700 series with Windows 7 system configurations.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider may experience an application crash when running on multi GPU enabled system configurations in DirectX12

One thing I've noticed in several prior releases is that AMD listed a pair of known issues affecting Asus TUF Gaming FX505 and Acer Swift 3 laptop owners. The Acer entry disappeared from the list with the previous driver release, and now the Asus entry is gone as well. However, neither one shows up in the fixed issues section of the release notes. So either AMD finally squashed those bugs, or gave up on them.

It's also worth noting that Jarred saw some curious performance dips with the previous 19.7.1 driver release, of 10 percent or more, depending on the game. He has not had a chance to fully test the new 19.7.2 driver to see if AMD was able to restore any of the lost performance. Shadow of War on RX 5700 series cards continues to have issues, however, when using the ultra preset.

Follow this link to grab the the 19.7.2 driver release.