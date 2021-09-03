AMD files teleportation patent to supercharge quantum computing

AMD has proposed a patent for 'teleportation,' meaning things could be about to get much more efficient around here. With the incredible technological feats humanity achieves on a daily basis, and Nvidia's Jensen going off on one last year about GeForce holodecks and time machines, it's easy for us to slip into a headspace that lets us believe genuine human teleportation is just around the corner.

"Finally," you sigh, mouthing the headline to yourself. "Goodbye work commute, hello popping to Japan for an authentic Ramen on my lunch break."

I'm sorry to say the reality is much less... palpable.

Our colleagues over at Tom's Hardware spotted the new patent lain down by AMD engineers, named 'Look-ahead teleportation for reliable computation in multi-SIMD quantum processor.' As the title suggests, it looks like the company has been researching systems involving quantum teleportation processes. The aim is to improve the current reliability of quantum computing, and even reduce the number of qubits necessary to make accurate calculations.

The patent file [pdf warning] contains step by step diagrams detailing the proposed process. Essentially, the 'out-of-order' execution method AMD is looking to lay claim to ensures some Qubits that would be left idle—waiting for their calculation step to come around—are able to execute independent of a prior result. Where usually they would need to wait for previous Qubits to provide instructions, they can calculate simultaneously, no need to wait in line.

So, no, we're not going to be zipping through wormholes just yet. But if AMD's designs come through, we could be looking at much more efficient, scalable and stable quantum computing architecture than we have now.