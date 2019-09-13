AMD says its new GPU driver boosts fps by up to 16% in Borderlands 3

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Borderlands 3 is out (check out our review), and as anticipated, optimized drivers are rolling into view. Nvidia was first with its 436.30 GPU driver, and now AMD is doling out its new 19.9.2 driver release for Radeon graphics cards.

In the release notes, AMD claims its newest driver improves framerates in Borderlands 3 by up to 16 percent on the Radeon RX 5700, compared to the previous 19.9.1 driver package.

Jarred says he's seen around a 10-13 percent bump in performance with the new driver, so AMD's claim is at least in the ballpark. However, he also found an apparent bug—in his testing the 5700 has an issue with filling a 4K screen when running the game at a lower resolution, in both DirectX 11 and DirectX 12. This is not an issue he observed with the prior release, nor one that exists on Nvidia cards.

Beyond the Borderlands 3 optimizations, the 19.9.2 driver package introduces support for Radeon Imaging Sharpening to older graphics cards, and specifically the Radeon RX 590, 580, 570, 480, and 470, for DX12 and Vulkan applications.

AMD describes Image Sharpening as an "intelligent contrast-adaptive sharpening algorithm that produces visuals that look crisp and detailed, with virtually no performance impact." This feature already exists on the 5700 series.

Finally, the 19.9.2 driver package includes a handful of bug fixes. They include:

With v-sync enabled FPS may be locked to 30 on some displays set to 75Hz refresh rates

System instability may be experienced on some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics system configurations when watching video content in a web browser

Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled

Radeon Settings may list core clocks as not available with some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics system configurations

Enabling Enhanced Sync may cause game, application or system crashes on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products

You can grab AMD's latest driver through the Radeon Software utility, or follow this link to download and install manually. Also see our guide on how to update drivers for step-by-step instructions and other tips.