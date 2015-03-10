AMD Radeon R9 300-series likely debuting at Computex

No, this isn't a new 300-series card. It's Sapphire's R9 270X.

According to sources close to AMD, KitGuru reports, the company plans to debut its new line of Radeon R9 300-series graphics cards at Computex, the annual computer expo held in Taipei, Taiwan in June. This means the company's new GPU family won't arrive until later than expected, as it was originally planned to debut at CeBIT next week.

The original plan, sources say, was to debut at least one 300-series card at CeBIT this month. But the announcement likely would have disrupted sales of AMD's current offerings, namely the R9 290-series. It's a bit of a catch-22. AMD wants to debut new hardware, so as to not fall too far behind Nvidia's ever-growing lead. But doing so stalls sales of older hardware, prompting a price drop, which in turn makes it harder to sell the new offerings.

With the move to Computex, AMD will likely roll out a full lineup of new Radeon R9 300-series cards. These will feature the company's high-bandwidth-memory, and are expected to rival the current top-end offerings from Nvidia.

“We are confident that as we get into the second half of 2015 with the launch of that [new graphics] product, we will gain back the market share which is low from my standpoint and historically,” said Devinder Kumar, chief financial officer of AMD during a recent conference. “We need to be significantly higher than where we are right now.”