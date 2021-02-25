New AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards to be announced on March 3

AMD has announced that the next graphics cards using its RDNA 2 architecture will be announced on March 3, 2021. The tweet from the official Radeon RX account says we'll find out more about the RX 6000 family at 11am US Eastern Time (4pm GMT) along with the tagline, 'Where Gaming Begins', which seems stranger the more AMD uses it because I'm pretty sure some of us have been gaming prior to that date.

On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family. https://t.co/5CFvT9D2SR pic.twitter.com/tUpUwRfpgkFebruary 24, 2021 See more

This is exciting news because the announcement should cover some of the more affordable RDNA 2 GPUs. The RX 6700 XT and the RX 6700 are expected to be announced for sure, and there are growing rumours that the RX 6600 could be on the way as well. It won't be long until we find out now.

So far we've had the impressive Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800, as well as the not-quite-so-impressive RX 6900 XT. These are all at the higher end of the graphics pile though and cost serious bucks.

At least they would if you could actually buy them. As with Nvidia's latest cards, actually finding any of AMD's new cards is almost impossible—at least that's been the case after the initial batch, which sold out in minutes.

There's also the spectre of crypto mining hanging over more recent launches, which has prompted Nvidia to nerf the mining capabilities of the RTX 3060. AMD's RDNA 2 cards aren't quite so sought after on this front, as their hash rates are low, but there's sure to be high demand nonetheless.

As an aside, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, drops later today and we'll be uploading our review shortly.