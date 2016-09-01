AMD issues Crimson driver for Battlefield 1 beta, fixes wonky display issue

Heads up that AMD has a new Crimson Edition driver release available, version 16.8.3, which adds Crossfire DirectX 11 profiles for the Battlefield 1 beta and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

If you're a driver update behind the times and are still running 16.7.2, the latest release will also bump performance in Rise of the Tomb Raider by 10 percent on the Radeon RX 480 graphics card.

Other than the above, there's not much else here, save for a fix for all Radeon RX 400 series graphics card owners. The new driver release stomps out a bug that was intermittently causing random blank or colored screens.

There are still numerous known issues that AMD's working to address. They include:

A few game titles may fail to launch or crash if the AMD Gaming Evolved overlay is enabled. A temporary workaround is to disable the AMD Gaming Evolved "In Game Overlay".

Radeon Software may intermittently fail to install or hang on some AMD CrossFire configurations. If this happens users can reboot and re-install without issue as a workaround.

Grand Theft Auto V may experience an application hang on Radeon RX 400 Series Graphics when playing at 4K resolution in story mode.

A small number of 144hz non-FreeSync enabled displays may exhibit flickering during gaming or on desktop.

Ark Survival Evolved may experience an error message when trying to launch the game in some configurations.

DOTA2 may experience an application hang when using the Vulkan API and changing resolution or game/quality settings.

Corruption may be experienced in Rise of the Tomb Raider using the DirectX12 API on some Hybrid Graphics configurations when performing a task switch.

Shader Cache may remain be enabled when set to "off" in Radeon Settings on some Hybrid Graphics configurations.

Radeon RX 480 graphics may experience intermittent stuttering in The Division when high game settings are used and vsync is enabled.

Battlefield 4 may experience intermittent crashes when using Mantle. As a work around users are suggested to switch to DirectX11.

Radeon Pro Duo may experience a black screen in Total War: Warhammer with the games API set to DirectX12 and V-Sync enabled.

World of Tanks may experience stuttering after performing a task switch in AMD CrossFire mode.

Rocket League may experience flickering when in AMD CrossFire mode.

Ashes of the Singularity may experience an application crash with "crazy" in game settings and Multi-GPU enabled.

You can download the latest release here.