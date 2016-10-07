AMD Crimson hotfix readies Radeon card owners for Gears of War 4 and Mafia 3

AMD's been good about releasing GPU driver updates in time for new games and that track record continues with the availability of Crimson 16.10.1. The incremental update (or hotfix, if you prefer) adds support for Gears of War 4 and Mafia 3, and also brings with it a new DirectX 11 Crossfire profile for Shadow Warrior 2.

Beyond those things, it's a relatively minor update with a just over half a dozen bug fixes. They include:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided may experience minor stutter during gameplay when using AMD CrossFire mode or may crash when launching the in game benchmark.

The Crew may experience a random or sudden FPS drop while playing.

Battlefield1 may experience flickering on some surfaces when using AMD CrossFire mode.

Radeon WattMan may fail to keep Power Limit settings after hitting apply in some cases.

Overwatch may experience flickering character models while in the hero selection menu or during gameplay in AMD Crossfire mode.

Paragon may experience flickering while using AMD FreeSync technology and AMD CrossFire mode in conjunction.

Pixel Format option is no longer missing for some Radeon RX 400 series products in Radeon Settings.

Gears of War releases to PC (and Xbox One) next Tuesday, October 11. If you haven't already, check out our review .

As for Mafia 3, don't expect the latest drivers to help with the locked framerate issue . The game maxes out at 30fps no matter how burly your setup and that's the way it's going to be until the developers release a patch, which they plan to do.

"We currently have a patch running here at the studio that includes 30, 60, and unlimited frames-per-second options in the video menu, among other improvements for the PC version of Mafia 3. We’re verifying the patch now to ensure everything is working as expected," reads a statement on Mafia 3's website. "If everything goes well, we expect the update to go live this weekend. We will be keeping the PC community up-to-date on the status of the patch throughout the weekend and thank you for all the feedback!"